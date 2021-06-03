

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone (BX) said that it agreed to acquire International Data Group Inc. from Oriental Rainbow LLC, a subsidiary of China Oceanwide Holdings Group, Co. Ltd., for an enterprise value of $1.3 billion.



Founded in 1964, International Data Group provides market intelligence for the fast-growing technology industry. For more than five decades, it has delivered proprietary insights and data for technology suppliers and buyers on every major shift in the technology market -- from the invention of the personal computer and launch of the iPhone to the emergence of cloud computing and artificial intelligence.



