

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) said Thursday that it will increase vehicle deliveries to customers in the United States and Canada. GM is optimistic about the full year.



GM now expects its first-half financial results to be significantly better than the prior guidance, citing ongoing efforts to prioritize semiconductor usage, its success engineering solutions that maximize the utilization of chips as well as the pull-ahead of some projected semiconductor deliveries into the second quarter.



GM noted that it will increase production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD full-size pickups by about 1,000 trucks per month beginning in mid-July as a result of production line efficiencies delivered by the team at Flint Assembly in Michigan.



GM will increase shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups built at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri by about 30,000 total units from mid-May through the week of July 5 as the team completes dynamic vehicle testing on units held at the plant due to semiconductor supply disruptions.



GM noted that smaller volumes of vehicles held at other plants also will complete dynamic vehicle testing and ship to dealers during June and July.



U.S. assembly plants that build the company's most capacity-constrained products will not take any dedicated vacation downtime this summer, GM said in a statement.



As previously announced, GM will return full-size pickup production to Oshawa Assembly in Canada during the fourth quarter of 2021. The new accelerated timeline and incremental volume are expected to make an impact in 2022, as production ramps up.



GM said that production at certain manufacturing facilities in North America, Asia and South America will continue to be impacted by the global semiconductor shortage through June and July.



GM stated that, as global semiconductor supply recovers, the company expects to implement similar actions in markets around the world to resume production and increase deliveries to dealers through the second half of the year.



GM continues to work with its suppliers and policy leaders to develop long-term solutions to the semiconductor supply issues that have impacted all automakers.



