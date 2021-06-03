

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart has unveiled Me@Walmart, a new app built in-house by Walmart Global Tech for U.S. store associates that provides a destination filled with new features to simplify daily tasks, serve customers and plan for life outside of work.



By the end of the year, Walmart plans to offer more than 740,000 associates a new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone, case and protection plan to use - free of charge.



Walmart noted that associates will only be able to access the app's work features while they're on their shifts, but they can also use the smartphone as their own personal device if they want, with all the features and privacy they're used to.



Walmart said it will not have access to any personal data, just like longstanding BYOD program.



The Me@Walmart app lets associates easily view their shifts up to two weeks in advance, check on their upcoming paid time off and request changes to their schedule, if needed.



Push to talk option enables associates to instantly connect with one another, helping them work as a team to stay nimble and react to customers' needs.



Walmart noted that using geofencing technology, associates can clock in with a tap of a button once they arrive at their store. This gives them another convenient option to clock in.



A voice-activated personal assistant for work, the Ask Sam feature saves time by letting associates ask the app questions to quickly locate merchandise and get answers for customers. Associates can even look up the metrics that drive their business.



In the coming months, the company will add another feature to the Me@Walmart app that helps speed up the time it takes stocking associates to get items from the backroom to the salesfloor, Walmart said in a statement. Instead of scanning each box individually, associates just hold up their device and, using augmented reality, highlight the boxes that are ready to go.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

