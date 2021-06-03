

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The average daily cases of coronavirus infections in the United States went below 20,000 for the first time since March 2020.



At a news conference on his administration's COVID-19 Response and Vaccination Program, President Joe Biden said that the average daily cases are down to 19,000 from 184,000, the level of daily infection recorded when he took office more than four months ago.



Average hospitalizations are down from 117,000 to 21,000. Death rates are down over 85 percent, he told reporters.



16974 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Wednesday, taking the national total to 34,154,305.



514 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 611,020.



A total of 27,986,511 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Laying out his administration's plan for June, Biden announced a month-long effort 'to pull all the stops to free ourselves from this virus and get to 70 percent of adult Americans vaccinated.'



Starting next week, many vaccination sites will be offering extended hours during the month of June. Pharmacies will be open 24 hours every Friday this month.



The President said that in just four months, incredible progress was made in getting people vaccinated quickly, efficiently, and equitably.



Biden said his government built a world-class vaccination program working with cities and states to open more than 80,000 vaccination sites and deploying more than 9,000 federal staff, including 5,100 active-duty troops to help get shots in arms.



Fifty-two percent of adults are now fully vaccinated, including seventy-five percent of all seniors. Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia have achieved 50 percent of adults being fully vaccinated in their jurisdictions.



Earlier this week, OECD had increased their projection for the U.S. economic growth this year to 6.9 percent, the fastest pace in nearly four decades.



Biden claimed that the United States is the only major country where global forecasters have actually increased their five-year forecasts for economic growth since January 2020.



Businesses like Anheuser-Busch, Kroger, and DoorDash are offering free beer for everyone 21 years or over who get vaccinated on July 4, the chance to win a million dollars, and free meals for people who get vaccinated at community health centers.



Through the COVID-19 College Challenge, more than 230 colleges and universities are committing to taking action to get their students and communities vaccinated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de