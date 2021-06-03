

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric car company Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) said on Thursday that it has recalled Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over seat belt-related issues.



In the first recall, 5,530 vehicles, comprising 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2019-2021 Model Y cars were brought back as the fasteners that secure the front seat shoulder belt to the b-pillar could not be properly attached.



In the second recall, 2,166 Model Y vehicles from the years 2019-2021 were recalled as the fasteners that secure the left and right second-row seat belt retractors were not properly attached.



The company said that it would inspect the seat belt fasteners and if needed will also replace them to ensure that they are fitted to the correct specification.



'In the unlikely event that damage to the b-pillar hole threads and/or top loop is found during the inspection, Tesla Service will repair the hole threads and/or replace the top loop.' Tesla added.



Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it did not have knowledge of any accidents connected to these recalls.



Earlier this week, the company had issued three recalls related to production issues. Tesla recalled 5,974 U.S. 2019-2021 Model 3 vehicles and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles as the brake caliper bolts were found to be loose, potentially leading to loss of tire pressure.



TSLA is currently trading at $577.67, down $27.45 or 4% on the NYSE.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TESLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de