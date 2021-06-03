

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.49 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $0.56 billion, or $1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.98 billion or $6.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $6.61 billion from $5.74 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.98 Bln. vs. $2.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.62 vs. $5.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.42 -Revenue (Q2): $6.61 Bln vs. $5.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.75 Bln



