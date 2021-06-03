

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $117.5 million, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $11.5 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.1% to $719.5 million from $524.9 million last year.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.38 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.09 -Revenue (Q2): $719.5 Mln vs. $524.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.20-$13.40 Full year revenue guidance: $2.86-$2.88 Bln



