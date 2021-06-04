

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen climbed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday amid safe-haven status, as strong U.S. economic data intensified expectations of the likelihood of U.S. Federal Reserve paring back its bond-buying program.



While ADP private payrolls surged in May, U.S weekly jobless claims fell below 400,000 last week, indicating a strengthening of the labor market.



Data from the Institute for Supply Management showed that U.S. service sector activity hit a record high in May.



The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is due later in the day, which could offer more clues on labour market recovery and the direction of policy.



Markets digested U.S. President Joe Biden's offer to abandon his proposed 28% corporate tax hike, and instead recommending a rate of 15%.



Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Japan household spending surged 13.0 percent on year in April - coming in at 310,043 yen.



That blew away forecasts for an increase of 9.3 percent following the 6.2 percent gain in March.



The yen rose to 155.28 against the pound, 121.79 against the franc and 110.14 against the greenback, off its early lows of 155.63 and 122.10 and a 2-month low of 110.33, respectively. The yen is seen finding resistance around 152.00 against the pound, 117.00 against the franc and 108.00 against the greenback.



The yen appreciated to a 2-day high of 90.86 against the loonie and an 8-day high of 133.45 against the euro, after falling to 91.11 and 133.82, respectively in prior deals. The yen may test resistance around 88.00 against the loonie and 129.00 against the euro.



The yen edged up to 84.32 against the aussie, from an early low of 84.53, and was steady thereafter. If the yen strengthens further, 82.00 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



In contrast, the yen ticked down to 78.86 against the kiwi, from a high of 78.66 seen at 10 pm ET. The yen may test support around the 80 level, if it drops further.



Looking ahead, German and U.K. construction PMIs for May and Eurozone retail sales for April will be released in the European session.



U.S. and Canadian jobs data and Canada Ivey PMI, all for May, as well as U.S. factory orders for April will be out in the New York session.



