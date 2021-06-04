

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Team International Group of America Inc., dba Kalorik has recalled Kalorik Pro 1500F Electric Steakhouse Grills citing risk for shock, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves the Kalorik Pro 1500F Electric Steakhouse Grill, Model KPRO GR 45602. About 3,525 units were sold in the United States and about 71 were sold in Canada.



The grill has a stainless-steel finish, and 'Kalorik Pro' is engraved on the front of the grill above the rectangular grill opening. There is a digital display between two control knobs on the front of the grill below the grill opening.



The date codes and POs included in the recall are 2019 with PO20-0065; 2026 with PO20-0259; 2032 with PO20-0305; and 2033 with PO20-0336.



The products, manufactured in China, were sold online at kalorik.com, amazon.com, walmart.com, kohls.com, bedbathandbeyond.com, qvc.com, homedepot.com, macys.com, bestbuy.com, acehardware.com and hammacher.com between July 2020 and March 2021 for about $400.



According to the agency, the incorrectly electroplated knobs on the grills can pose an electric shock hazard to users after the grill has fully preheated.



The recall was initiated after the Miami Gardens, Florida-based company received reports that five consumers received electric shocks from the recalled grills, including three in the United States and two in Canada.



Consumers are urged to contact Kalorik for a free repair kit to replace the electroplated control knobs.



