BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, IHS Markit publishes UK construction Purchasing Managers' survey data for May. The index is forecast to rise to 62.3 from 61.6 in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound advanced against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 155.60 against the yen, 1.4119 against the greenback, 0.8579 against the euro and 1.2779 against the franc at 4:25 am ET.



