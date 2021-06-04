

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales data for April. Sales are forecast to fall 1.2 percent on month, reversing a 2.7 percent rise in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the greenback, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 133.43 against the yen, 1.0955 against the franc, 0.8574 against the pound and 1.2113 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



