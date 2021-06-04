

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB), announced Friday that it has entered into an exclusive multiyear trademark licensing agreement with Clorox Co. (CLX). This partnership brings together market leaders in cleaning and disinfection and small appliances.



Under the agreement, Hamilton Beach Brands plans to launch a line of premium air purifiers under the Clorox brand name that will remove 99.97% of allergens and particulates from pollen, dust, smoke and mold as well as household appliances designed to kill viruses and bacteria.



Hamilton Beach Brands and Clorox are collaborating in the development of this new line of premium air purifiers, with some scheduled to be launched this year and other products to be added in 2022.



The products will complement Clorox's growing portfolio of surface and air disinfecting products as well as Hamilton Beach Brands' line of air purification products. Over time, the companies plan to develop additional appliances for the home health and wellness market.



Hamilton Beach Brands will source and market the new line and distribute the products through both online and brick-and-mortar channels. Distribution is planned for the U.S. (including all territories and military bases), Canada and Mexico markets.



