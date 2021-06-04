

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - XP Inc. (XP), technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, said that it agreed to buy a minority stake in Giant Steps.



With about R$7 billion of assets under management, Giant Steps is the largest quantitative investment manager in Brazil.



The completion of the transaction is subject to compliance with certain precedent conditions.



