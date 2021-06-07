

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG), and Elekta said that they have signed agreements to advance comprehensive and personalized cancer care through precision oncology solutions.



In the partnership, the companies will leverage their capabilities to pursue integrated vendor-agnostic solutions, enhancing interoperability between the two parties' systems and software in order to drive precision in oncology.



Oncology care is transforming, driven by an increasingly precise diagnosis of each tumor, and a continuously expanding range of therapy options. Healthcare providers require integrated solutions throughout the entire cancer care pathway, from diagnosis to treatment and follow-up.



