

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oxnard, California-based Olde Thompson LLC is recalling certain Olde Thompson and Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander citing the possible contamination by Salmonella, a bacterium, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves 1.5oz Olde Thompson and Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander that come in glass jar with flip-top lid. Lot numbers are # 23632 and 2631 and UPC code is 400000290942.



The recall affects 626 units Olde Thompson Organic Ground Coriander 1.5oz in glass jar and 150 units of Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander 1.5oz in glass jar.



The products were sold at Homegoods, Jungle Jim's International Market and Smart and Final in AZ, CA, Ga, NJ, IN, and OH between May 26 and June 4, 2021.



The recall was initiated after the bacterium was discovered during routine sampling of raw materials.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illnesses in humans and animals. The symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after exposure to the organism. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.



However, the company has not received any reports of illness to date.



In recent incidents involving Salmonella risks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS recently warned against frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned, stuffed chicken products.



Further, in mid April, Canada's Olymel S.E.C./L.P. recalled around 6,804 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE ham products for Salmonella Enteritidis concerns.



