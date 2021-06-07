

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 metrics in the United States fell to the levels seen during the initial stages of the pandemic. New cases recorded on Sunday were the lowest in more than a year.



With 6408 new cases, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the U.S. increased to 34,210,782. This is less than half of the weekly average of 13927 cases.



164 new deaths reported on Sunday took the total COVID death toll in the country to 612,366. This is nearly one third of the current weekly average of 437.



California reported the most number of deaths - 121 - and cases - 524 - on Sunday.



The lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on weekends.



A total of 28,122,737 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



President Joe Biden has said that a record number of people have signed in for health care enrollment in the country. '31 million people now have coverage through the Affordable Care Act,' he wrote on Twitter. 'Couldn't think of a better person to celebrate this milestone with than President Obama, so I gave him a call,' he added.



Meanwhile, a group of former leaders have called on G7 nations to provide coronavirus vaccines free of cost to poor nations.



Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations - U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan - are set to convene for a G7 summit in London Friday, with the focus on a common approach to the global recovery from the pandemic.



'Support from the G7 and G20 that makes vaccines readily accessible to low- and middle-income countries is not an act of charity, but rather is in every country's strategic interest,' says the letter, signed by 100 statesmen consisting of former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de