

Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) Monday kicked off its second annual all-virtual developer conference by unveiling new updates to its software for iPhones, iPads, and other devices.



Apple unveiled updates for software for almost all of its including MacBooks, iMacs, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.



Apple previewed the new iOS 15, which features major updates to FaceTime, new Focus features to reduce distraction, and enhanced on-device intelligence to discover information.



'For many customers, iPhone has become indispensable, and this year we've created even more ways it can enhance our daily lives,' said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. 'iOS 15 helps users stay connected while sharing experiences in real time, gives them new tools to help reduce distraction and find focus, uses intelligence to enhance the photos experience, and, with huge upgrades to Maps, brings new ways to explore the world. We can't wait for customers to experience it.'



Users can now share experiences with SharePlay while connecting with friends on FaceTime, including listening to songs, watching a TV show or movie in sync, or sharing their screen to view apps together. SharePlay works across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and with shared playback controls, anyone in a SharePlay session can play, pause, or jump ahead.



The new iPadOS 15 introduces a multitasking experience that is even more intuitive, making features like Split View and Slide Over easier to discover, easier to use, and more powerful.



There are widgets for everything from games to files. Apps will now have individual buttons at the top of the screen allowing users to start multitasking and using SplitView or Slide View.



Users can also shrink apps into 'The Shelf,' where they can quickly switch between things like tabs and apps. What's more, Apple has added keyboard shortcuts for these multitasking features.



Apple's new MacOS software, dubbed Monterey, supports what Apple calls 'universal control,' which lets people use one mouse and keyboard to control an iMac desktop computer, MacBook laptop and iPad at the same time.



