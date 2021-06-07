

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):



-Earnings: -$88.24 million in Q1 vs. -$113.03 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.13 in Q1 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $201.80 million or $0.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.27 per share -Revenue: $832.28 million in Q1 vs. $693.64 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.28 - $0.34



