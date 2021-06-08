

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.9 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - standing at 578.366 trillion yen.



That follows the 4.8 percent increase in April.



Excluding trusts, bank lending gained an annual 2.2 percent to 501.954 trillion yen, slowing from the 4.3 percent expansion in the previous month.



Lending from trusts climbed 7.5 percent on year to 76.411 trillion yen after rising 8.3 percent a month earlier.



Lending from foreign banks rose 2.5 percent on year to 3.381 trillion yen, up from 1.2 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de