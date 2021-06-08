

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart+ members are now able to get savings on thousands of the most commonly prescribed medications through a new members-only prescription savings program, called as 'Walmart+ Rx for less', the retail giant said in a statement.



The program delivers additional savings on the most commonly prescribed medications across a variety of health needs, including heart health, mental health, antibiotics, allergies and diabetes management.



According to Walmart, any member with a paid Walmart+ membership now has access to select medications at zero cost, and thousands of additional prescription medications at a discount of up to eighty-five percent.



Walmart noted that customers will continue to benefit from that program in all Walmart pharmacies. And for those looking to save even more on their medications, membership has its benefits.



Walmart+ members can choose to use the prescription discount program instead of their insurance benefits by presenting their pharmacy savings card along with a valid prescription at any Walmart Pharmacy location.



Walmart+ member discounts can also be applied to e-prescriptions provided from a prescriber and transferred to the Walmart Pharmacy.



