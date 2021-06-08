

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales increased notably in May driven by the relaxation of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, data from the British Retail Consortium, or BRC, showed on Tuesday.



Total sales grew 10 percent year-on-year in May and like-for-like sales climbed 23.7 percent.



'Retail sales were buoyant in May thanks to the reopening of hospitality, coupled with the afterglow of non-essential retail's own return,' Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.



Pent-up demand for the instore shopping experience, as well as the first signs of summer weather, helped retail to the strongest sales growth of the pandemic, Dickinson added.



