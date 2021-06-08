

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments Plc (OXIG.L), a provider of technology and tools for research and industry, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before taxation climbed 34.5 percent to 52.2 million pounds from last year's 38.8 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 72.8 pence, up 30.2 percent from 55.9 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 55.9 million pounds, compared to 49.5 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 78.6 pence, compared to prior year's 70.2 pence a year earlier.



Revenue edged up 0.3 percent to 318.5 million pounds from 317.4 million pounds a year ago. Revenue growth was 1.7 percent at constant currency against challenging backdrop. Orders grew 5.3 percent to 353.7 million pounds.



Reported order book grew 13.2 percent from last year to 198.1 million pounds.



Further, the Board has proposed a final dividend of 12.9p per share, which is subject to Shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting. The total dividend for the year would be 17.0p per share.



Looking ahead, Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive, said, 'Our robust performance, strong order book and breadth of attractive end markets demonstrate the resilience of our business model, positioning us well for good progress in the year despite anticipated currency headwinds and the ongoing uncertainties as global economies look to recover from covid.'



