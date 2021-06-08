

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) announced that Debbie Hewitt MBE, Chairman, would step down from the Board, effective December 31, 2021, in order to take up the role of Chairman of the English Football Association, with effect from January 2022, subject to ratification by the FA Council.



Further, the company noted that the Board has commenced a formal process to recruit her successor led by Graham Clemett, Senior Independent Director, and an announcement would be made in due course.



Andy Hornby, CEO said, 'On behalf of the Board and everyone at TRG, I would like to thank Debbie for the significant contribution that she has made to the business. She is a proactive Chairman who has built and led a high-quality Board and proactively engaged with all stakeholders throughout her tenure...'



