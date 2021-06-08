

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc. (BATS.L, BTI) said that it now expects fiscal year 2021 constant currency revenue growth to be more than 5%, compared to the prior guidance of 3% - 5% growth.



The company expects mid-single digit adjusted constant currency earnings per share growth, strong operating cashflow conversion in excess of 90% in fiscal year 2021.



Group cigarette volume for the fiscal year are expected to be ahead of the industry, with full year industry volume expected to be down 3%.



The company added more than 1.4 million non-combustible product consumers in the first-quarter, to reach a total of 14.9 million.



The company continues to expect 2021 to be a pivotal year for the business, with accelerating New Category revenue growth, a clear pathway to New Category profitability by 2025.



The company has set itself stretching targets of 5 billion pounds in new category revenue by 2025; 50 million consumers of non-combustible products and carbon neutrality across own operations by 2030.



