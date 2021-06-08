

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year ended 31 March 2021 climbed to 457.1 million pounds or 157.5 pence per share from 108.9 million pounds or 37.5 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax was 509.5 million pounds up from 114.5 million pounds in the previous year.



Total revenue for the year grew to 829.2 million pounds from 413.6 million pounds last year.



The company said its confidence in its ability to execute on the opportunities available to the company is underlined by its upgraded fundraising guidance. It now expects to raise $40 billion in aggregate in the four years to the end of fiscal year 2025, with at least $7 billion raised in every financial year.



The company proposed final dividend of 39.0 pence per share brings the total dividend per share to 56.0 pence for fiscal year 2021, an increase of 10% compared to last year. It continues to make the dividend reinvestment plan available.



