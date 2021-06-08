

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production declined in April after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent month-on-month in April, after a 4.4 percent rise in March. In February, output had increased 2.5 percent.



Production of plastic, glass and concrete industry decreased the most by 8.9 percent monthly in April. Production of food, beverages and tobacco, and pharmaceutical declined by 6.1 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.



The industrial turnover fell 3.1 month-on-month in April.



For the three months ended in April, industrial production gained 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

