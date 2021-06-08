

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German ZEW economic sentiment for June, Eurozone GDP and employment data for the first quarter are set for release at 5.00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the greenback and the franc, it climbed against the pound and the yen.



The euro was worth 133.29 against the yen, 1.0920 against the franc, 0.8610 against the pound and 1.2175 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



