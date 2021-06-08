

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales dropped for the first time in three months in April on falling non-food product sales, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The retail sales value decreased 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, after staying flat in March. This was the first decrease in three months.



On a yearly basis, retail sales value growth accelerated to 30.4 percent from 23.5 percent in the previous month.



Food sales were up 1 percent, while non-food product sales dropped 1.5 percent on month.



In volume terms, retail sales dropped 0.5 percent on month in April, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in March. The annual growth surged to 31.5 percent from 24.2 percent a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

