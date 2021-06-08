

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economy contracted at a slower pace in the first quarter of the year and remained stuck in a severe recession, latest data from the statistical office confirmed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product decreased a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent year-on-year following a 3.8 percent fall in the fourth quarter.



Consumption, investments and imports grew, while exports dropped sharply.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose 2.5 percent in the first quarter after a 2.2 percent gain in the previous three months.



The flash estimates were thus confirmed.



The gross value added decreased 1.7 percent, revised from 1.6 percent, after a 3.9 percent drop in the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

