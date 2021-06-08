

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated sharply in May, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent year-on-year following a 1.7 percent increase in April.



Prices rose for a third straight month.



In May, inflation was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of goods and services related to transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages, recreation and culture, health care, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, clothing and footwear.



Prices in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group increased 0.9 percent. Clothing and footwear prices rose 2.6 percent. The health care group prices grew 3.0 percent.



The transport group prices increased 11.4 percent, driven by a 29.5 surge in prices of automotive fuel. Prices in the recreation and culture segment rose 3.0 percent.



Compared to the previous month, prices climbed 0.5 percent after a 0.4 percent fall in April.



