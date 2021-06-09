

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports growth eased in April, data released by Destatis revealed on Wednesday.



Exports increased 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, after a 1.3 percent rise in March. Economists had forecast a growth of 0.5 percent.



Imports declined to 1.7 percent in April, after a 7.1 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected a 1.1 percent fall.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 15.9 billion in April from EUR 3.5 billion in the previous month. The expected level was EUR 16.3 billion.



On a year-on-year basis, exports accelerated 47.7 percent, following a 16.3 percent rise in March and imports rose 33.2 percent after a 16.2 percent increase.



The trade surplus increased to an unadjusted EUR 15.5 billion from EUR 3.4 billion last year.



The current account surplus totaled EUR 21.3 billion in April versus EUR 10.0 billion in last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

