

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks slipped into the red on Wednesday, as exports numbers disappointed and investors looked to upcoming U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting for directional cues.



German exports increased 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, after a 1.3 percent rise in March, official data showed. Economists had forecast a growth of 0.5 percent.



On an annual basis, exports accelerated 47.7 percent, following a 16.3 percent rise in March.



The benchmark DAX was down 13 points at 15, 627 after declining 0.2 percent on Tuesday.



Volkswagen AG shares were little changed. The automaker announced today a contribution of $620 million or about 500 million euros in a financing round of its Swedish battery partner Northvolt AB with a total volume of $2.75 billion.



Airline Lufthansa rallied 2.5 percent after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased travel recommendations for more than 110 countries and territories.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de