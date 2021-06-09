

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products (APD), and its subsidiary Air Products Canada Ltd., in partnership with the Government of Canada and the Province of Alberta on Wednesday announced its plan to build a multi billion dollar net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.



Since Alberta being the center of western Canada's hydrogen economy, Air Products believes that the new complex will help it to operate the most competitive and lowest-carbon-intensity hydrogen network in the world.



The new energy complex in Edmonton will begin with a $1.3 billion (CAD) net-zero hydrogen production and liquefaction facility expected to be operational in 2024.



'As the global leader in hydrogen production, Air Products is focused on providing competitive solutions for our customers. The combination of multiple facilities, state of the art technologies, our existing 55-kilometer Alberta Heartland Hydrogen pipeline, our project execution expertise, and our record of reliable operations will set the benchmark for competitive hydrogen to support growth in Alberta for many years to come,' said Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Air Products' Chief Operating Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de