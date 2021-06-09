

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD), an industrial gases company, and Baker Hughes (BKR), a provider of advanced hydrogen compression and gas turbine technology, announced Wednesday a strategic global collaboration.



Under the deal, the companies would develop next generation hydrogen compression to lower the cost of production and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel.



As part of the collaboration, Baker Hughes will provide Air Products with advanced hydrogen compression and gas turbine technology for global projects. These include NovaLT16 turbines for Air Products' net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and advanced compression technology for the NEOM carbon-free hydrogen project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Rod Christie, executive vice president of Turbomachinery & Process Solutions at Baker Hughes, said, 'Our transformative hydrogen compression and gas turbine technology lowers the overall production cost for new energy frontiers such as hydrogen and is a strategic enabler for key projects. Our proven technology is helping to accelerate the hydrogen economy, and our collaboration with Air Products will be critical for a net-zero future.'



