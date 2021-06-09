

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $48.56 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $88.13 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $6.62 billion from $7.03 billion last year.



United Natural Foods earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.62 Bln vs. $7.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $27.0 - $27.8 Bln



