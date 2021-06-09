

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $160 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $168 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% to $1.98 billion from $2.24 billion last year.



Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $168 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.98 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 to $2.93



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAMPBELL SOUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de