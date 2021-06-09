

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mainland-Norway expanded in April after contracting for three straight months, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent month-on-month, reversing a revised 0.4 percent fall in the previous month.



Overall Norway GDP also expanded 0.3 percent, offsetting a 0.3 percent drop a month ago.



Consumption of goods rose 0.8 percent in April, especially affected by car purchases and general government consumption gained 0.9 percent. Gross fixed capital formation advanced 3.7 percent.



At the same time, exports grew 4.7 percent in April and imports developed roughly flat from March to April.



