

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The Health Canada has approved Roche's Accu-Chek Inform II hospital blood glucose system for intensive care use.



The Accu-Chek Inform II system supports Point of Care coordinators, physicians, nurses, IT experts and infection control managers to optimize their complex workflow. The system has brought and continues to bring high-end laboratory standards to bedside glucose testing and helps ensure safety for patients, the company said in a statement.



'Critically ill patients may be affected by hypoxemia, poor capillary perfusion, or tissue edema and are at increased risk of poor outcomes should they develop either hypo- or hyperglycemia. Ensuring accurate blood glucose monitoring is necessary to improve outcomes...', said Michele D'Elia, Medical and Scientific Affairs Director, Roche Diagnostics Canada.



