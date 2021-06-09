

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) said it anticipates mid-single digit growth in underlying net sales and operating income for the full-year 2022.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.70 per share on net sales growth of 1.6 percent to $3.42 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We remain confident in the collective strength of our markets and should benefit from the re-opening of the on-premise channel and increase in tourism. Additionally, our portfolio remains well positioned to capitalize on the continuing spirits premiumization trend,' said Jane Morrea, CFO.



On May 27, 2021, Brown-Forman declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1795 per share on the Class A and Class B common stock, payable on July 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 8, 2021.



