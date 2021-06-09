

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announces decision on interest rates. Economists forecast the benchmark rate to remain at 0.25 percent.



The loonie traded mixed against its major rivals before the decision. While it rose versus the greenback and the aussie, it held steady against the yen and the euro.



The loonie was worth 1.4730 against the euro, 90.61 against the yen, 0.9351 against the aussie and 1.2061 against the greenback at 9:55 am ET.



