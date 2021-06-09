

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The seven-day averages of daily coronavirus deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the United States continue to decline, as per the U.S. Government's latest official data.



At a routine press briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Thursday, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky presented a significantly improved picture of the results of the United States' fight against the pandemic, citing the latest CDC data.



Walensky said that CDC reported just over 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.



The seven-day average is 13,277 cases per day, which represents yet another decrease of nearly 30 percent from the prior seven-day average, and a 94 percent decrease from COVID-19 cases since January.



This is the first time that the seven-day average of cases has been less than 15,000 since March 27, 2020, according to Dr. Walensky.



The seven-day average of new hospital admissions is just a bit above 2,200. That is a decrease of 83 percent in hospitalizations since January 9 when average daily admissions peaked at more than 16,500.



The seven-day average of daily deaths remains at 379 per day. 'Each week, there are more and more data to demonstrate the impact a vaccination has on preventing disease and moving us out of this pandemic,' the CDC chief told reporters.



With 13542 new cases, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the U.S. increased to 34,242,866.



401 new deaths reported on Tuesday took the total COVID death toll in the country to 613,052.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 3979, while Texas and Ohio reported the highest death toll - 48 each - on Tuesday.



A total of 28,220,863 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



On Tuesday, CDC published an MMWR report that demonstrates how high vaccination coverage in older adults in the United States has likely served to reduce COVID-19 cases and severe outcomes.



As of Tuesday, more than 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the U.S. More than 85 percent of adults above 65 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 75 percent are fully vaccinated.



Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the coronavirus variant which we now refer to as Delta, or the B1617.2., which, in fact, was originally noticed in India now has spread to 60 countries, including the UK and the US.



The transmissibility of the Indian variant, known as Delta, or the B1617.2., appears to be greater than the wild type, named the Alpha variant, Dr, Fauci said.



However, fortunately, two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and AstraZeneca appear to be effective against the Delta variant, he added.



