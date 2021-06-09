

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday the Biden administration revoked another Trump-era order by putting a halt to the decision to ban applications rooted in China. The administration will convey its own study on the security risk of the 'Chinese' apps and take action according to that.



Since taking office, the current administration has been particularly condemnatory towards the Trump doctrines that were viewed as discriminatory by the Democrats. This reversal joins the long list of such decisions starting from stopping the border wall from building, on the first day of Biden's office.



The White House has issued a new directive to the Commerce Department to take an 'evidence-based' approach to scrutinize the transactions on the apps. The officials are primarily looking out to secure the personal and health data of the users from being mishandled. According to senior officials, the department will also suggest how to protect the personal data of the users and also point out the risk of using certain apps that can pose similar threats.



Since Russia's alleged collusion in the US election and Facebook's mishandling of user data, the government has been strict to crack down on the companies and apps that can expose personal data to major rivals across the globe. The administration has also decided to amp up the production of semiconductors and chips in the country through a bill passed on June 8. This is done to shake off the international competition and dependency on other countries for technology.



The Trump executive order was issued to increase US control in TikTok. A deal was brokered by the former President for Walmart (WMT) and Oracle (ORCL) to buy large shares in the company to realize the plan. However, a decision to ban the apps was kept at bay by the court in summer 2020 and now the Commerce Department will review the gravity of the threat.



