

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron AG (AIXG), supplier of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, raised its full year guidance.



The company said it was recently able to book a number of large orders and also expects strong customer demand for the remainder of the year. The positive order situation, which exceeds expectations, will lead to an increase in shipments and revenues in fiscal year 2021.



Order intake for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be at a level similar to the one seen in the first quarter of 2021.



The company now expects annual order intake to be in a range of 420 million euros to 460 million euros. Previously, it was expected upper end of prior outlook of 340 million euros to 380 million euros.



The company now projects annual revenues to be between 400 million euros and 440 million euros. Previously, it was expected upper end of prior outlook of 320 million euros to 360 million euros.



