

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) said that it has appointed Mimi Alemayehou as a new independent director, effective immediately. Jesse Cohn will be stepping down after an important year on the Board.



Mimi Alemayehou has more than 20 years of investment and finance experience. She currently serves as Senior Vice President for Public-Private Partnerships at Mastercard. Before joining to Mastercard, Alemayehou was the Managing Director and a Board member for investment platform Black Rhino Group, a portfolio company of Blackstone. Alemayehou was previously appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as Executive Vice President of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation.



As one of Twitter's largest shareholders, Elliott Investment Management will continue to engage with members of the Company's senior management team and Board, facilitated by the Information Sharing and Engagement Agreement the Company entered into with Elliott, Twitter said in a statement.



