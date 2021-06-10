

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincolnshire, Illinois -based Klein Tools is recalling non-contact voltage tester model NCVT-1 due to the risk for shock, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves about 1.69 million units of Klein Tools Non-Contact Voltage Testers with model numbers NCVT1 and date codes ending H7. In addition, about 67,800 were sold in Canada.



The product, which was manufactured in China, was sold separately and in kits, at Home Depot stores and industrial distributors, electrical wholesalers and some hardware stores across the country.



The non-contact voltage testers were sold from January 2020 through March 2021 for about $17 for units sold separately and about $40-$68 for kits.



The meters have a yellow body housing with a tinted gray tip and have a black pocket clip/battery cap on the back. The product is rated CAT IV and measures voltage up to 1,000 Volts.



According to the agency, the on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off cycle, causing the tester to work improperly. If the tester is not properly operating, consumers testing electrical sources could fail to be warned of the presence of live voltage. This could cause a shock hazard to the users.



The recall was initiated after Klein Tools received two reports of incidents of the voltage tester not working properly, including one shock injury.



Consumers are urged to contact Klein Tools for instructions on receiving a free replacement tool.



In similar recalls citing risk for shock, Team International Group of America Inc., dba Kalorik last week recalled Kalorik Pro 1500F Electric Steakhouse Grills.



Wayne/Scott Fetzer Co. in early May called back about 42,000 units of certain Multi-Use Submersible Water Removal Pumps for fire, burn and electrical shock hazards.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de