

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) announced new carbon reduction targets consistent with reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Climate Agreement.



The new targets have now been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative or SBTi, and replace Kingfisher's previous targets, which it met four years ahead of schedule.



Further, the company announced its commitment to reduce Scope 1 & 2 emissions from property and transport by about 38% in absolute terms by 2025, compared to 2016; and to reduce Scope 3 emissions from the supply chain and customer use of products by 40% per £million of turnover by 2025, compared to 2017.



