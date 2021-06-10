

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Altice UK, on Thursday, said it has acquired 1.2 billion shares in BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT), representing 12.1% of BT's issued share capital.



Altice UK has informed the BT Board that it does not intend to make a takeover offer for BT and would be bound by that statement for the purposes of Rule 2.8 of the UK's Takeover Code.



Further, Altice UK said it believes that it has a compelling opportunity to deliver one of the UK Government's most important policies, namely the substantial expansion of access to a full-fibre, gigabit-capable broadband network throughout the UK.



