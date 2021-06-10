

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma PLC (HLMA.L), a life-saving technology company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 profit before taxation grew 13 percent to 252.9 million pounds from 224.1 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share grew 10 percent to 53.61 pence from 48.66 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 278.3 million pounds, compared to 267.0 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 58.67 pence, compared to 57.39 pence a year ago.



Revenue, meanwhile, declined 2 percent to 1.32 billion pounds from 1.34 billion pounds a year ago.



Further, the Board recommended an 8 percent increase in the final dividend to 10.78 pence per share. The total dividend for the year is 17.65 pence, up 7 percent, making this the 42nd consecutive year of dividend per share growth of 5 percent or more.



Looking ahead, the company noted that organic constant currency revenue for the period from the beginning of January to the end of May is up 10 percent year-on-year.



The company currently expects to deliver full year low double-digit percentage organic constant currency profit growth and a more normal level of return on sales.



The company expects to make further progress, in this year and the longer term.



Andrew Williams, Group Chief Executive, said, 'For the year ahead, we expect our markets to continue to recover, albeit at varying rates, while acknowledging that there are potential headwinds including currency, inflation, and supply chain constraints.... We have made a good start to the year, order intake is currently ahead of revenue and the same period last year, and we also have a good pipeline of potential acquisition opportunities.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HALMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de