

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) announced Thursday that it has signed a customer management contract renewal with Tesco Mobile. The contract renewal is worth 57.6 million pounds over three years, starting in September 2021.



The company currently has a five-year partnership with Tesco Mobile.



The contract renewal offers further opportunities for improvements to customer service.



Under the deal, Capita will deploy and integrate new advanced technology as part of its ongoing operations to manage all inbound customer service, telesales and renewal calls. These will improve the customer experience as well as enhance the capabilities of and experience for customer service colleagues.



Capita will also re-engineer the customer journey, combining AI with speech-to-text and text-to-speech capability, to develop rapid self-serve authentication and a set of automated routes.



The contract extension will be delivered through a Capita homeworking hybrid model supported by cloud-based telephony.



Aimie Chapple, Capita Customer Management Executive Officer, said, 'This contract renewal reflects the success of our longstanding partnership with Tesco Mobile, as we work together to transform the customer experience. The solution will deliver a digitally enabled transformation that will continue to improve the interactions that customers have with Tesco Mobile.'



