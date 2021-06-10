

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices rose for the first time in fifteen months in May, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in May, after a 0.3 percent decline in April.



Transport cost increased 4.6 percent annually in May and prices for housing grew 3.2 percent. Education cost remained unchanged.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in May, after a 0.9 percent growth in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.2 percent annually in May, following a 1.1 percent decline in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP declined 0.3 percent in May, after a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.



